Gallery
Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend
PUBLISHED: 14:15 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 19 August 2019
Archant
Pictures from the festival weekend at Escot. Gallery 1 of 3
The Leylines at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8133. Picture: Terry Ife
Gallery 1 | Gallery 2 | Gallery 3
As the last of the revellers head home today we take a look back in pictures at some of the highlights from the weekend's Beautiful Days festival at Escot.
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8195. Picture: Terry Ife
The Leylines at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8143. Picture: Terry Ife
Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8026. Picture: Terry Ife
Peter Hook rock pose #5.
Ash on the main stage.
Peter Hook rock pose #4.
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8077. Picture: Terry Ife
Peter Hook rock pose #3.
John Robb of The Membranes.
The Recks in the big top.
The costume parade gets under way at Beautiful Days.
Black Water County in the big top.
The Stranglers hit the main stage.
Peter Hook rock pose #2.
An enthusiastic young crowd surfer at the end of a session of power-ballad yoga.
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8216. Picture: Terry Ife
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8219. Picture: Terry Ife
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8230. Picture: Terry Ife
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8225. Picture: Terry Ife
Cabbage at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8212. Picture: Terry Ife
Cabbage at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8224. Picture: Terry Ife
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8163. Picture: Terry Ife
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8203. Picture: Terry Ife
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8200. Picture: Terry Ife
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8209. Picture: Terry Ife
Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8164. Picture: Terry Ife
Cabbage at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8214. Picture: Terry Ife
Comments have been disabled on this article.