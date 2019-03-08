Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:15 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 19 August 2019

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Pictures from the festival weekend at Escot. Gallery 1 of 3

The Leylines at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8133. Picture: Terry IfeThe Leylines at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8133. Picture: Terry Ife

As the last of the revellers head home today we take a look back in pictures at some of the highlights from the weekend's Beautiful Days festival at Escot.

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8195. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8195. Picture: Terry Ife

The Leylines at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8143. Picture: Terry IfeThe Leylines at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8143. Picture: Terry Ife

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8026. Picture: Terry IfeBeans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8026. Picture: Terry Ife

Peter Hook rock pose #5.Peter Hook rock pose #5.

Ash on the main stage.Ash on the main stage.

Peter Hook rock pose #4.Peter Hook rock pose #4.

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8077. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8077. Picture: Terry Ife

Peter Hook rock pose #3.Peter Hook rock pose #3.

John Robb of The Membranes.John Robb of The Membranes.

The Recks in the big top.The Recks in the big top.

The costume parade gets under way at Beautiful Days.The costume parade gets under way at Beautiful Days.

Black Water County in the big top.Black Water County in the big top.

The Stranglers hit the main stage.The Stranglers hit the main stage.

Peter Hook rock pose #2.Peter Hook rock pose #2.

An enthusiastic young crowd surfer at the end of a session of power-ballad yoga.An enthusiastic young crowd surfer at the end of a session of power-ballad yoga.

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8216. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8216. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8219. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8219. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8230. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8230. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8225. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8225. Picture: Terry Ife

Cabbage at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8212. Picture: Terry IfeCabbage at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8212. Picture: Terry Ife

Cabbage at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8224. Picture: Terry IfeCabbage at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8224. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8163. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8163. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8203. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8203. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8200. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8200. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8209. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8209. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8164. Picture: Terry IfeBeautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8164. Picture: Terry Ife

Cabbage at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8214. Picture: Terry IfeCabbage at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

