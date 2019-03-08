Advanced search

Beautiful Days festival: Skunk Anansie and The Stranglers go down a storm - despite the rain

PUBLISHED: 09:05 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 17 August 2019

The Stranglers played a rapturously-received set.

The Stranglers played a rapturously-received set.

Archant

Beautiful Days festival opened on Friday (August 16) at Escot Park - wet but with a lot of smiling faces

Heavy rain turned areas of Escot Park into a mudbath at Beautiful Days 2019.

"How many times have you woken up and prayed for the rain?"

With the opening lyrics to Always the Sun, The Stranglers cemented a classic festival set, heavy with hits including Duchess, Peaches, No More Heroes, Hanging Around and Walk On By.

The band were visibly delighted with a show lapped up by the crowd.

Headlining the main stage were rock outfit Skunk Anansie, who emerged to huge acclaim in the late 90s with hits such as Weak and Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good).

The momentum continued and fans went back to their dry-ish tents happy - or on to further adventures.

Perhaps it was the forecast that conditions were set to improve for the rest of the weekend, but the spirit of festival-goers barely dipped.

Earlier in the day Cabbage attacked the main stage with their politically-driven indie, while Queen Zee's Pixies and Stooges-influenced rock was in the big top this time but promises bigger stages ahead.

The Levellers opened the big top with an acoustic set, while This Is The Kit enchanted the crowd late at night.

A dry Saturday promises some big names with big hits - with Peter Hook and the Light, Ash and Sleaford Mods preceding headlining Ziggy Marley on the main stage.

