Bedroom badly damaged in fire in Chard

Two fire crews called out to bedroom blaze Archant

Two fire crews were called out after an alarm sounded at the property in Bubwith Close

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fire at a house in Chard has left a bedroom severely damaged.

Two fire crews were called out to an alarm sounding at the property in Bubwith Close just before 9.20pm last night (Friday 25).

They wore breathing apparatus to reach the blaze on the first floor of the building, and put it out. It caused serious damage to the bedroom and smoke damage to the rest of the house. The fire is believed to be accidental and there are no reports of any injuries.