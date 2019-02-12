Honiton councillor surgery cancelled

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Next Tuesday’s event won’t go ahead because the Beehive is in use for the panto

The Honiton councillor surgery planned for next Tuesday (February 19) has been cancelled because the Beehive is being used for the pantomime.

The Tuesday surgeries will resume on February 26 and continue each week until March 19. They take place between 6pm and 7pm. No appointments are necessary.