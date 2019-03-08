Advanced search

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council agrees funds to help centre's 'short-term' future

PUBLISHED: 10:28 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 21 October 2019

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The short-term future of Honiton's popular Beehive community centre has been safeguarded after the town council agreed to a financial contribution.

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2182. Picture: Terry IfeThe Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2182. Picture: Terry Ife

A private meeting was held on Thursday last week, after an emotionally-charged council meeting saw dozens of people pack The Beehive's auditorium.

There, calls were made from members of the public, for both Honiton Town Council and Honiton Community Complex, the charity behind The Beehive, to come to a resolution over a dispute the two parties have been locked in.

Honiton Community Complex alleges it is owed £40,000 by the town council, as stated in a 10-year lease, signed in 2015.

At Thursday's private meeting, Honiton Town Council agreed to provide funds to Honiton Community Complex which assure operations can carry on as normal in the short-term.

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2177. Picture: Terry IfeThe Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2177. Picture: Terry Ife

Further talks have been pencilled in as both parties work towards a long-term funding arrangement.

In a joint statement, Honiton Town Council and Honiton Community Complex said the meeting was 'amicable and productive'.

They said: "The town council and the charity are now fully committed to settling the matter so that the community can continue to benefit from all The Beehive has to offer."

Most Read

Seaton foodbank’s shelves are full

Seaton foodbank’s logo

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Colyton man facing jail after death crash

Will Ure died as a result of the crash.

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council agrees funds to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Site identified for affordable homes in Colyton parish

Colyton rooftops - more affordable homes are needed . Picture Barrie Hedges

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton foodbank’s shelves are full

Seaton foodbank’s logo

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.

Colyton man facing jail after death crash

Will Ure died as a result of the crash.

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council agrees funds to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Site identified for affordable homes in Colyton parish

Colyton rooftops - more affordable homes are needed . Picture Barrie Hedges

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council agrees funds to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Early goal sets Honiton Town on their way as they beat Elburton Villa

Action from Honiton Town vs Elburton. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Seaton foodbank’s shelves are full

Seaton foodbank’s logo

Colyton & District Darts League sees six maximums thrown on latest match night

Arc counselling service needs help to stay afloat

Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, receiving a cheque from the Tuckers Arms Raft Club at Dalwood – one of many groups which helped save the counselling service. Picture: Catherine Seward.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists