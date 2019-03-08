Honiton Beehive saga: Town council agrees funds to help centre's 'short-term' future

The Beehive in Honiton.

The short-term future of Honiton's popular Beehive community centre has been safeguarded after the town council agreed to a financial contribution.

The Beehive in Honiton.

A private meeting was held on Thursday last week, after an emotionally-charged council meeting saw dozens of people pack The Beehive's auditorium.

There, calls were made from members of the public, for both Honiton Town Council and Honiton Community Complex, the charity behind The Beehive, to come to a resolution over a dispute the two parties have been locked in.

Honiton Community Complex alleges it is owed £40,000 by the town council, as stated in a 10-year lease, signed in 2015.

At Thursday's private meeting, Honiton Town Council agreed to provide funds to Honiton Community Complex which assure operations can carry on as normal in the short-term.

The Beehive in Honiton.

Further talks have been pencilled in as both parties work towards a long-term funding arrangement.

In a joint statement, Honiton Town Council and Honiton Community Complex said the meeting was 'amicable and productive'.

They said: "The town council and the charity are now fully committed to settling the matter so that the community can continue to benefit from all The Beehive has to offer."