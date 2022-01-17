Bringing the best of British to Honiton
- Credit: Archant
The Beehive in Honiton are bringing the best of British theatre to local screen this month.
Tom Stoppard's Olivier award-winning new play Leopoldstadt (12A) is a drama of love, family and endurance. Filmed live on stage in London's West End, is being screened on Thursday 27th January at 7pm.
The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage (12A) is being broadcast from London's Bridge Theatre on Thursday, February 17th at 7pm. National Theatre, director Nicholas Hytner returns with this gripping adaptation in which waters are rising and storms are brewing.
Henry V (12A) is being screened live from the Donmar Warehouse in London on Thursday, April 21st at 7pm. Kit Harington plays the title role and directed by Max Webster. the film explores what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe.
To secure your tickets, contact the box office either by phone or book online at www.beehivehoniton.co.uk