Free car park in Honiton expected to become pay-and-display by April 1 this year

PUBLISHED: 10:45 10 January 2020

Honiton Town Council has resolved to develop the car park in Dowell Street into a paying facility.

Honiton Town Council has resolved to develop the car park in Dowell Street into a paying facility.

Archant

Users of a free car park in Honiton may have less than three months until charges will be imposed.

An update report penned by Honiton Town Council clerk Mark Tredwin revealed that tariffs could be enforced at The Beehive car park, in Dowell Street, from April 1.

The car park has been free since its creation, but details of the new charges were unveiled in July last year.

The charging tariff will mirror Lace Walk Short Stay car park, which costs 50p per 30 minutes.

Charges apply between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday.

Coaches will be able to park for nothing.

East Devon District Council permits will not be valid — only permits issued by Honiton Town Council.

The report said: "The clerk anticipates that a sensible date for the commencement will be 1 April 2020, to tie in with the new financial year and also to give users of the car park adequate warning of the implementation."

