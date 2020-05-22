Advanced search

Support calls, donations points and street cleaners – Beer residents band together during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 May 2020

Some of the Beer Men's Shed team who are growing vegtables on an allotment donated to them by Clinton Devon Estates. Picture: Guy Newman / Rekord Media.

Some of the Beer Men's Shed team who are growing vegtables on an allotment donated to them by Clinton Devon Estates. Picture: Guy Newman / Rekord Media.

© Guy Newman ?Rekord Media

An army of volunteers has helped keep Beer running during the coronavirus lockdown.

Anne Boalch, one of Beer's residents who is producing scrub bags and comforters. Picture: Guy Newman / Rekord Media.Anne Boalch, one of Beer's residents who is producing scrub bags and comforters. Picture: Guy Newman / Rekord Media.

Some 35 residents stepped forward to become street co-ordinators and took on responsibility for a street or group of homes.

They make support calls to vulnerable people, collect medication, drive people to medical appointments and deliver food.

Resident Lee Reeve’s garage has become known as ‘Lee’s Emporium’ and is a place to drop off or collect donated items.

More than 100 people have picked up their sewing kits to create scrub bags for hospital, ambulance and care home staff.

Sarah Taylor, one of Beer's residents who is producing scrub bags and comforters. Picture: Guy Newman / Rekord Media.Sarah Taylor, one of Beer's residents who is producing scrub bags and comforters. Picture: Guy Newman / Rekord Media.

These bags are used so that dirty scrubs can be washed at a high temperature without risk of contaminating other clothes.

One of the organisers, Annie Boalch, said: “This crisis really has brought out the best in people and it’s all of these amazing volunteers who have made it happen.

“Beer has such a good heart, we all know we are lucky to live here.”

