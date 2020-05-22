Support calls, donations points and street cleaners – Beer residents band together during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 May 2020
© Guy Newman ?Rekord Media
An army of volunteers has helped keep Beer running during the coronavirus lockdown.
Some 35 residents stepped forward to become street co-ordinators and took on responsibility for a street or group of homes.
They make support calls to vulnerable people, collect medication, drive people to medical appointments and deliver food.
Resident Lee Reeve’s garage has become known as ‘Lee’s Emporium’ and is a place to drop off or collect donated items.
More than 100 people have picked up their sewing kits to create scrub bags for hospital, ambulance and care home staff.
These bags are used so that dirty scrubs can be washed at a high temperature without risk of contaminating other clothes.
One of the organisers, Annie Boalch, said: “This crisis really has brought out the best in people and it’s all of these amazing volunteers who have made it happen.
“Beer has such a good heart, we all know we are lucky to live here.”
