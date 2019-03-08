It's gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Beer has struck gold in the South West in Bloom competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It finished ahead of rivals Berrynarbor, Clovelly, Haselbury Plucknett and St Issey to win the Mary Mortimer Cup in the villages category.

Three members of Beer Horticultural Society - John and Diane Lang and Avril Cook - travelled to Newquay to receive the award on Friday October 11.

They were also presented with the Sargent Trophy for outstanding effort and dedication by a main winner.

The society's longstanding president Ursula Makepeace was unable to attend due to illness but was delighted to receive the cups when the trio returned.

There were also commendations, ranging from 'thriving' to 'outstanding', for the village's ten 'In Your Neighbourhood' (IYN) entries.

These included Charlies Yard; Robins Rest; Jubilee Gardening Team; Beer Volunteers; Beer Court; Fore Street Children; Church and War Memorial Grounds; Beer C of E Primary School; Puffins Pre-School and New Beer Cemetery.

The judges, Bob Sweet and John Goulden praised 'the magnificent floral displays and the cleanliness of the streets', 'great enthusiasm and love for the care of the village', 'wonderful display of colour' and 'great community spirit which shone through from everyone we met'.

Each of the IYNs received glowing reports as did Pecorama model rail centre where Michael Pritchard hosted lunch at the end of the judges' tour, back in mid July.

Beer Scouts were praised for their contribution in looking after the brook running through the village.

Also commended were the information boards on the Jubilee, the Community Land Trust building affordable housing for Beer residents, and the fascinating talk given by Peter Bartlett about his life in the village and David Morling's project, logging the gravestones and researching the history of the village residents.

The judges also enjoyed meeting Alissa Campbell-Ray on her allotment and commended her enthusiasm and commitment to bee friendly flowers.

They stated there was a thriving community of plot holders working together.

Added Avril Cook: "All in all a wonderful result and the committee of Beer Horticultural Society take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers involved who made such a success possible."