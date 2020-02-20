Green fingered villagers are first recipients of Beer's Community Service Award

John and Diane Lang are the first recipients of the Community Award Cup from The Beer Branch of The Royal British Legion. Ref mhb 05 20TI 7286. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A new award has been launched in Beer to recognise the work of dedicated members of the community.

The Beer branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has launched a new community award to recognise those who have served the village.

Members of the branch decided to honour those in the community who are devoted to serve the village and the first recipients of the 'Community Service Award', were John and Diane Lang.

Over the last few years, John and Diane, with the guidance of another local resident Ursula Makepeace, have been fully committed to the creation and care of floral displays across the village.

Les Andrews, the ex-chairman of the RBL Beer Branch, commented: "Every day, in all weather conditions, John and Diane are seen out and about in Beer, tending and looking after the flowers. They truly deserved to win the award".

The Beer branch of the RBL helps to support its community and its meetings are held in the Congregation Hall in Beer on the first Monday of each month.

