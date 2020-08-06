Beer Buffs present £1,500 to MND charity

Bro Dave Hutchings and Bro Colin Levine present the cheque to Pam Fry of The Motor Neurone Disease Association. Picture Beer Buffs Archant

Beer Buffs’ annual appeal resulted in a cheque for £1,500 being presented to The Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cheque was handed over at a ceremony in the village scout hut on Monday (August 3).

It was presented to Pam Fry from the MNDA by two of the Buffs’ Brothers, Dave Hutchings and Colin Levine.

This year’s designated charity being supported by the Buffs’ annual appeal is The North Devon NHS Trust.

* The symptoms of motor neurone disease include muscle weakness, twitches, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing. The symptoms get worse over time.

Treatment for motor neurone disease aims to ease the symptoms as much as possible. Treatments include physiotherapy, speech therapy and medicines.

Motor neurone disease happens when cells in the brain and nerves, called motor neurones, gradually stop working. It’s not known why this happens.

To find out more visit the MND Assocaiiton’s website at https://www.mndassociation.org/