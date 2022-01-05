Beer Coastguard Rescue Team attended 91 incidents in 2021 – an 11.5 per cent increase on the previous year.

The team dealt with a wide range of land and sea rescues as well as helping with the large-scale, multi-agency response to the bomb detonation in Exeter last February.

The quietest month of the year was March with just two call-outs, and the busiest was August with 13.

A total of 1,368 manhours were taken up with taskings, with an average of one hour and 49 minutes spent on each.

The Exeter bomb before detonation - Credit: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team

The Exeter bomb incident accounted for 188 of those manhours, including an and a half hour night shift after the 2000lb bomb was detonated.

There were 17 call-outs to incidents on cliffs, 35 searches, six water rescues and 12 where the team provided casualty care or first aid. Other jobs involved giving advice or assistance or dealing with ‘royal fish’ (dolphins or porpoises).

Rescue vehicles on the clifftop - Credit: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team

There was one hoax call and a few false alarms, including one in September in which a well-meaning member of the public reported a boat in the sea off Seaton signalling SOS by flashing bright lights. In fact the ‘flashes’ were the sun reflecting off the cabin window.

Seventy-one of the Beer Coastguard Rescue Team’s jobs involved other emergency services including the police, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), ambulance, fire service or mountain rescue. There were 20 incidents involving air support from the police or coastguard helicopters or the air ambulance.

Of the 91 jobs, 51 involved other coastguard teams – 15 with Lyme coastguard and 36 with Exmouth.

The dramatic cliff rescue - Credit: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team

One of the most dramatic and urgent call-outs was at the end of January last year. A woman had slipped from the coast path between Beer and Seaton and fallen 100 feet down the cliff, ending up clinging to a bush on a ledge above a sheer 80-foot drop. The rescue, involving Beer and Lyme Regis coastguards, a helicopter, lifeboat and HART team, saved her life.

Following their year’s work, the Beer Coastguard Rescue Team have thanked their colleagues at Lyme Regis and Exmouth their area management team and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Farnham.