Published: 4:30 PM May 19, 2021

Following an extensive police investigation on Tuesday, May 18, the death of a man aged in his 30s, who was found at an address in Clapp’s Lane, Beer, is no longer being treated as suspicious, police said.

The criminal investigation has ended and a 30-year-old man has been released from custody without charge.

The enquiry will now be formally handed over to HM Coroner with supportive actions conducted by Devon and Cornwall Police.