Midweek Herald > News

Man's death 'no longer treated as suspicious' say police

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 4:30 PM May 19, 2021   
The body was found by police divers

Following an extensive police investigation on Tuesday,  May 18, the death of a man aged in his 30s, who was found at an address in Clapp’s Lane, Beer, is no longer being treated as suspicious, police said.

The criminal investigation has ended and a 30-year-old man has been released from custody without charge.

The enquiry will now be formally handed over to HM Coroner with supportive actions conducted by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Seaton News

