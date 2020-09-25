National commendation for Beer Film Society’s Silent Movie Night

Some membesr of Beer Film Society committee (left to right) Elizabeth Turner, Andy Smith, Chris Pickles, Ros Stephenson and Chris Jones. Picture: BFS Archant

Beer Film Society is celebrating after being given a commendation at the Cinema For All 2020 Film Society of the Year Awards.

The village missed out on the top prize in the Best Single Event category at what are considered to be community cinema ‘Oscars’.

But chairman Kevin Fahey stressed that there was no disappointment.

He said: “Obviously it would have been nice to win but the standard of the other entries was very impressive and the winners from Leigh Film Society really deserved the top prize.

“But as a society we can take great pride in our effort and it was lovely to see Beer up there on the short list.”

The award ceremony was held live on-line from Sheffield with Leigh Film Society, who run three community cinema projects, declared the winners in the Best Single Event category for showing the Mike Leigh film Sorry We Missed You and raising money for their local foodbank.

Beer Film Society secretary Ros Stephenson said: “The standard of entries was very high and across all the award sections we were the only short-listed representative from Devon so that was satisfying.”

Beer’s entry was the silent movie night they staged last summer in conjunction with Beer Regatta, the Friends of Beer Wurlitzer and Beer Congregational Church.

The event was a sell-out success and promoted the entry for the annual awards for the first time in its 14-year history.

Beer Film Society was founded in September 2006 with considerable support from BFFS and donations from Beer Parish Council, Devon County Council, Mike Green and others.

Sadly, the Society’s 2020 programme has been cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic but the committee is looking at ways to relaunch the programme in the near future.

Membership of Beer Film Society costs £10 per annum, and then members pay £4 entrance at each regular film they attend. Non-members may also buy tickets on the evening for £6.

For information contact beerfilmsociety@gmail.com