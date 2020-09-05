Beer Film Society makes ‘Oscars’ shortlist

Beer Film Soicety's silent movie night is in line for a top award.

Beer Film Society has been shortlisted in the prestigious community cinema ‘Oscars’ competition.

The village is one of six nominees for the Best Single Event category in the Cinema For All 2020 Film Society of the Year awards.

It follows its sell-out silent movie night last summer, prompting the society for the first time in its 14-year history to enter the annual awards.

The Cinema For All 2020 Film Society of the Year awards ceremony will be held in Sheffield on Saturday, September 19, and due to Covid-19 is being broadcast live online rather than in front of a traditional live audience.

Beer Film Society chairman Kevin Fahey said: “It is fantastic news that we have made the short list for these prestigious awards.

“To be honest we weren’t sure what to expect having never entered before but on the basis that you have to be in it, to win it, we decided to give it a go.

“And it once again vindicates our decision to go ahead with the silent movie night during the annual Beer Regatta last summer. That was a fabulous night.”

With the support of Beer Regatta, the Friends of Beer Wurlitzer and the Beer Congregational Church the society staged an hour of silent movies featuring Laurel and Hardy, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton accompanied by live music from Britain’s oldest working Wurlitzer played by the renowned Trevor Bolshaw, who lives in Honiton.

Kevin added: “It was a great team effort not just by our committee but lots of other people from the other organisations involved in the village.

“Let’s be honest, now we have made the shortlist wouldn’t it be great if we won it.

“But whatever the outcome it is nice to think we have put Beer Film Society on the map.”

Beer Film Society was founded in September 2006. With a great deal of help from BFFS, and donations from Beer Parish Council, Devon County Council, Mike Green and several others, the society was able to obtain basic equipment. The aim then, as now, was to bring a combination of popular and less-mainstream films to the village.

Membership of Beer Film Society costs £10 per annum, and then members pay £4 entrance at each regular film they attend.

Non-members may also buy tickets on the evening for £6.

For further information, contact BeerFilmSociety@gmail.com