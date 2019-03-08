Advanced search

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

PUBLISHED: 07:01 29 October 2019

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer's oldest fisherman is putting his traditional skills to good use - raising money for charity.

Peter Bartlett, 87, has discovered there is a big market for his hand-made willow crab pots, which people use as ornaments.

It all began when he put a notice on three he had made, asking people to pay £50 each for them which he would donate to Hospiscare.

"I sold them all in half an hour," he said.

Mr Bartlett, affectionately known as Chunky, started making crab pots in the 1950s when it was too rough to put sea. He uses traditional willow from the Somerset Levels.

It takes about three hours to complete a pot and he gets lots of people watching him.

"They think it is a work of art," he said. "They buy them for decoration."

Mr Bartlett's pots have aided several worthy causes including the Seaton Hospiscare@home nursing service and Children's Hospice South West.

He says he plans to keep weaving the pots and added: "I had a good life and feel good about what I am doing and it helps keep me busy as well."

