Beer galleries encourage customers to shop local online

Night Frost by Heidi Archer ,30 x 30cm, Oil and acrylic £495. Picture: Marine House Archant

Two Beer galleries are encouraging customers to shop local, from the comfort of their own homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Virginia Dowe-Edwards, Dogs, Ceramic, £195 each. Picture: Marine House Virginia Dowe-Edwards, Dogs, Ceramic, £195 each. Picture: Marine House

Located in Beer, Marine House at Beer and Steam Gallery would usually be inviting visitors to escape the Christmas shopping crowds to come and browse stress-free around their village galleries at this time of year.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions independent businesses like Marine House and Steam Gallery are not getting the footfall they would normally experience during the run up to the festive period.

However, the two galleries are working hard to give shoppers the option to purchase art online.

Marine House’ Alexis Butt said: “As two of the best known and longstanding contemporary art galleries outside of London, the galleries have for many years been a hot spot for Christmas presents alongside those looking for personal inspiration, and this year it is no exception.

Exeter Cathedral by Mike Bernard, 37 x47 cm, mixed media, £1995. Picture: Marine House Exeter Cathedral by Mike Bernard, 37 x47 cm, mixed media, £1995. Picture: Marine House

“Even though guidance is constantly changing for the galleries to be physically closed, both galleries splendid range of glass, ceramics, sculpture, jewellery, limited edition prints and original paintings are constantly up-dated on our website, allowing customers to shop from the comfort of their home.

“For those looking for something truly unique, there is nothing better than giving the gift of art this Christmas.”

Even those who are worried about personal taste and who cannot decide on what to get do not have to fret, as with a range of Gallery Gift Vouchers available in £10, £25, £50, £100 denominations, customers can let their loved-ones choose something themselves to brighten up their home or office

Alexis added: “So, for all those who want to make someone art happy this festive season, we encourage them to browse Marine House at Beer’s wonderful arty-licious gifts online at marinehouseatbeer.co.uk.

“So, let’s encourage everyone to shop local even if they shop online this Christmas, as local businesses need everyone’s help!”

Both Galleries can be contacted by phone or email seven days a week, and the galleries can arrange delivery to the customer or directly to the recipient of the gift.