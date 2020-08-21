Advanced search

Beer residents raise funds for Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses

PUBLISHED: 08:30 22 August 2020

Beerr mask makers (l to r) Shirley Robinson (LoF), Pauline Proctor, Penny Stopher, Ann Robinson and Sheila Heys (LoF) . Picture Lycia Moore.

Beerr mask makers (l to r) Shirley Robinson (LoF), Pauline Proctor, Penny Stopher, Ann Robinson and Sheila Heys (LoF) . Picture Lycia Moore.

Beer Action Group has been busy supporting Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends this summer - raising £3,425.34 for its Hospiscare@Home service.

Pictured are (l to r) League trustee Shirley Robinson, Peter ‘Chunky’ Bartlett and Eve Cox. Picture: Lycia MoorePictured are (l to r) League trustee Shirley Robinson, Peter ‘Chunky’ Bartlett and Eve Cox. Picture: Lycia Moore

Caption Four ladies organised a pop-up shop at Beer for a week, raising £300. Picture are (l to r) Veronica Whittaker, League trustee Sheila heys and Bev Giles. Picture Lycia Moore

Peter Bartlett has been selling his handmade crab/loster pots, raising £300 and Eve Cox, a local artist held a mini fundraiser, raising £100.

Three members - Pauline Proctor, Ann Robinson and Penny Stopher - have raised £2,048.29 making face masks, which are available for £3 from the Beer Village Store.

They have thanked everyone who gave them fabric, Katie Meeke for donating cellophane sleeves, Kim Vine for supplying the endless metres of elastic, Beer Village Stores for selling the masks and lastly, everyone who supported them.

Beer resident, Bev Giles, came up with another fundraising idea,’Beer’s Best Clothing Bag’ to jointly raise funds for the ​Seaton Hospiscare@Home service and Children’s Hospice SouthWest, dedicated to the memory of Dave Graham.

All great clothing was supplied for £5 a bag - helping to raise £300 for each of the two great charities and cheering people up with new clothes after the long lockdown.

It was hailed ‘an amazing village effort’ with the help of Sonia Muller, Veronica Whittaker and Jenny Harding who spent hours disinfecting, sorting, hanging, folding and Covid-19 preparation.

Model railway attraction Pecorama generously provided the hub for several weeks to allow donations to be quarantined. Tesco Seaton supplied carrier bags, coat hangers etc.

Other villagers also helped to raise money.

James Absalom raised £426.65 selling Echiums which he had grown from seeds. The 6ft high plants flower in May and the bees love them. Penny Stopher raised £250 selling her homemade jams and plants.

Peter (Chunky) Bartlett raised £300 selling his hand made crab/lobster pots and Eve Cox, a local artist, raised £100.

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends chairman Lycia Moore said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all the various people of Beer who have worked so hard this year, supporting our much needed Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

“The League relies on fundraising and kind donations to fund this service, which provides expert nursing care for adults registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton GP who wish to remain at home at the end of life.”

