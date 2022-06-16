Two Beer artists move into new studio and set to hold summer exhibition

Artists Barbara Vidion and Liz Upchurch have moved into a new studio in Beer and are holding a summer exhibition at the end of July.

The pair now rent an art studio in Honiton and exhibit and sell their work in various venues in Sidmouth and Topsham.

Beer artists Barbara Vidion and Liz Upchurch. - Credit: Barbara Vidion.

Liz Upchurch said: “Having a studio means we can paint without interruptions. We don’t have to clear everything away at the end of the day as we do at home.

“Our exhibition last year in Beer raised over £400 for charity with a silent auction of two paintings. We were delighted with the positive response of people who came to see our work and so pleased to be able to send donations to East Devon Wildlife and The Australian Wildlife Conservancy. It will be lovely to return to the Bomb Shelter again for another week."

The Bomb Shelter tucked away behind Jimmy Greens shop in Fore Street, Beer is the venue for this summer art exhibition.

Visitors can enjoy a local history display, see the bomb which fell and find out about the narrow escape Beer had during the Second World War, and see Liz and Barbara’s paintings. Both artists enjoy exploring different styles and mediums in their work so there’s something for everyone with an eclectic mix of art and original artwork cards.

The exhibition at The Bomb Shelter in Beer Village runs from Thursday 21 July to Wednesday, July, 27.