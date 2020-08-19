Advanced search

Beer Regatta Week hailed an on-line success

PUBLISHED: 08:35 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 19 August 2020

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Here there be pirates. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Here there be pirates. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake

Archant

Beer Regatta Week, forced to go ahead as virtual event this year because of Covid-19, has been hailed a big success.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. A mermaid's tail. Picture: Kayleigh WestlakeRegatta Remotely fancy dress. A mermaid's tail. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake

During lockdown, the organising committee waited as long as it could before deciding that the annual event, which has been running for more than 100 years, had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Helen Follett, who volunteers with the committee, suggested that a virtual event could be organised harnessing technology and allowing people who couldn’t be in Beer to enjoy a scaled down regatta.

So Regatta Remotely was born.

After successful initial events including virtual races followed by the Regatta Remotely quiz, there was a talk by Iona Gage and Nigel Groves, Beer Scout Group leaders, about the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Clowning around. Picture: Ruth BullockRegatta Remotely fancy dress. Clowning around. Picture: Ruth Bullock

Normally cream teas are held on the Wednesday of Regatta Week.

This time, on August 12, because it wasn’t possible to hold the event at Beer Sailing Club, it was held remotely.

Regatta followers were encouraged to hold their own cream tea remotely and these events were held all around the village and other parts of the UK.

Some tech-savvy fans even held their cream teas much more remotely together, as four families took part from Worksop, Alfreton and Scotland.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. All at sea. Picture: Kayleigh WestlakeRegatta Remotely fancy dress. All at sea. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake

Regatta Day, on Thursday, August 13, was very different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no decorated rafts, beach huts or fireworks, this year.

But that didn’t stop some Beer residents taking part in Regatta Remotely traditional fancy dress competition on line.

Currently people are being invited to submit photos in a contest to chose the front cover of next year’s official regatta week programme.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. The tea ladies. Picture: The ChapplesRegatta Remotely fancy dress. The tea ladies. Picture: The Chapples

The competition will run for one month.

The winner will be chosen by a Facebook ‘like’ voting system which will take place in September.

When people have completed their picture, they should take a photo of it and email it to Helen Follett at beervillageuk@gmail.com

Helen said: “Beer Regatta would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has joined in this week - wherever you are.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Getting in a flap. Picture: Kayleigh WestlakeRegatta Remotely fancy dress. Getting in a flap. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake

“Thank you for your photos, your enthusiasm and your support - and we hope to see you next year - regatta week starts on Saturday, August 14, 2021..

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster Country Market set to return

Lots of local produce will be on offer when Axminster Country Market reopens in September. Picture ACM

Axe Vale Show team welcomes new committee members

The two new managers pictured at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster Country Market set to return

Lots of local produce will be on offer when Axminster Country Market reopens in September. Picture ACM

Axe Vale Show team welcomes new committee members

The two new managers pictured at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Beer Regatta Week hailed an on-line success

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Here there be pirates. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake

Axminster Town boss Josh Stunell is ‘delighted’ with how pre-season is going

Action from the pre-season friendly between Axminster Town and Ottery St Mary. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Brown carries his bat in Seaton IIs thrilling win

Seaton Cricket Club 1st XI ahead of their Devon League Tier One Premier East meeting with Budleigh Salterton. Picture; SEATON CC

Honiton ladies appreciate caterer Emma and the horse-box snack bar

Golf club and ball

Mabbutt stars as Dunkeswell power to victory over Awliscombe

Goal!