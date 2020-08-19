Beer Regatta Week hailed an on-line success

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Here there be pirates. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake Archant

Beer Regatta Week, forced to go ahead as virtual event this year because of Covid-19, has been hailed a big success.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. A mermaid's tail. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake Regatta Remotely fancy dress. A mermaid's tail. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake

During lockdown, the organising committee waited as long as it could before deciding that the annual event, which has been running for more than 100 years, had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Helen Follett, who volunteers with the committee, suggested that a virtual event could be organised harnessing technology and allowing people who couldn’t be in Beer to enjoy a scaled down regatta.

So Regatta Remotely was born.

After successful initial events including virtual races followed by the Regatta Remotely quiz, there was a talk by Iona Gage and Nigel Groves, Beer Scout Group leaders, about the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Clowning around. Picture: Ruth Bullock Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Clowning around. Picture: Ruth Bullock

Normally cream teas are held on the Wednesday of Regatta Week.

This time, on August 12, because it wasn’t possible to hold the event at Beer Sailing Club, it was held remotely.

Regatta followers were encouraged to hold their own cream tea remotely and these events were held all around the village and other parts of the UK.

Some tech-savvy fans even held their cream teas much more remotely together, as four families took part from Worksop, Alfreton and Scotland.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. All at sea. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake Regatta Remotely fancy dress. All at sea. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake

Regatta Day, on Thursday, August 13, was very different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no decorated rafts, beach huts or fireworks, this year.

But that didn’t stop some Beer residents taking part in Regatta Remotely traditional fancy dress competition on line.

Currently people are being invited to submit photos in a contest to chose the front cover of next year’s official regatta week programme.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. The tea ladies. Picture: The Chapples Regatta Remotely fancy dress. The tea ladies. Picture: The Chapples

The competition will run for one month.

The winner will be chosen by a Facebook ‘like’ voting system which will take place in September.

When people have completed their picture, they should take a photo of it and email it to Helen Follett at beervillageuk@gmail.com

Helen said: “Beer Regatta would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has joined in this week - wherever you are.

Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Getting in a flap. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake Regatta Remotely fancy dress. Getting in a flap. Picture: Kayleigh Westlake

“Thank you for your photos, your enthusiasm and your support - and we hope to see you next year - regatta week starts on Saturday, August 14, 2021..