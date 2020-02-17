Lifeboat team buoyant after Beer fundraiser

Members of the Seaton, Beer and District Branch of the RNLI at their SOS table top sale. Picture: RNLI Archant

Members of Seaton, Beer and District Branch of the RNLI are in buoyant mood after raising more than £420 at their annual SOS table top sale.

A reminder of Seaton, Beer and District Branch of the RNLI's AGM. Picture: RNLI A reminder of Seaton, Beer and District Branch of the RNLI's AGM. Picture: RNLI

During the event members also sold £83.25 of cards and RNLI Gifts.

Branch Secretary Wendy Cummins said: "We are delighted. A big thank you to everyone who came along and supported us and to our volunteers.

"We are now looking forward to our annual general meeting on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm in the function room of the Dolphin Hotel, Beer.

"We will be having a guest speaker from Lyme Regis Lifeboat Station plus Bryan Davies our community fundraising manager from the RNLI who will be giving the latest news.

"We will have reports of our fundraising during 2019 and looking forward to 2020."

Mrs Cummins said that due to retirements the branch is still seeking additional volunteers for its shop at Jubilee Gardens, Beer and to serve on the committee, along with helpers for events it stages and attends in the area.

The shop is open at various times from around 11am to 3.30pm until March 23, after which it is open seven days a week subject to weather and volunteer availability.

To volunteer people can call in to or telephone 01297 23040, and leave a message, or email wac50@hotmail.co.uk

During the Grizzly Race weekend the branch is looking forward to attending the coffee morning at the Mariners Hall, on Saturday March 7, then on race day, Sunday 8, manning the water station at Beer Head Caravan Site, along with members of Beer Village Heritage from 9am to around 3.30pm.

Additional volunteers are welcome to go along and help during the day.

The RNLI Mayday Appeal Welly Walk will take place at Seaton on Sunday, May 24, and Beer Lifeboat Week is from Saturday, July 4, to Friday, July 10.

Further details of these and future events will be announced nearer the time.

Volunteer lifeboat crews provide a 24-hour rescue service in the UK and Ireland, and our seasonal lifeguards look after people on busy beaches. Its flood rescue team helps those affected by flooding.

RNLI crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives since 1824.