Online comedy show to raise money for Devon Air Ambulance

Belly Laughs will be hosting an online gig to raise money for Devon charities. Picture: Belly Laughs Archant

Devon comedian, musicians, artists and sports people will be raising money for the Devon Air Ambulance and Fareshare Soutwest by hosting an online comedy show.

The show will be all about Devon and fill feature famous faces such as Josh Widdicombe.

Belly Laughs was set up by Bristol comedian Mark Olver and has recently moved online having usually taken place in Bristol and Cardiff.

The online gathering in May raised more than £36,000 for four charities and all money raised in June’s show will be donated to the Devon Air Ambulance and Fareshare Soutwest.

Founder Mark Olver said: “The world’s gone a little bit crazy right now and I think Belly Laughs At Home could be the antidote to that - for a couple of hours anyway.

“I’m always blown away by people’s generosity at these events and am sure we can raise some money for these great causes whilst having a bit of a laugh at the same time.”

There is no obligation to donate but the group does suggest £4. All of the money raise will be split between the charities.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 7 and you can see clips from May’s show at www.twitch.tv/videos/617090284.