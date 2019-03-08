Advanced search

Honiton stalwart Carol Gilson receives her royal honour

PUBLISHED: 10:24 14 October 2019

Carol Gilson has been awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture: Callum Lawton

A Honiton town councillor has received a royal honour for the selfless work she does for the community.

Councillor Carol Gilson was awarded a British Empire Medal and a certificate from the Queen last week.

Cllr Gilson runs the Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme, which donates mobility aids to people in need across the country - and world.

Thousands of people have benefitted from the scheme.

She also runs a charity stall in Lace Walk weekly.

Cllr Gilson said: "I would like to say a great thank you to the owners and management of Lace Walk who allow me to do my stall every Thursday and Saturday.

"Without them I could not do what I do.

"I would also like to give a great thanks to RK Tools and Honiton Tech Shop for filling my collection boxes, but first and foremost I would like to thank the people of Honiton who donate items and money to my stall. This medal is for you, the people of Honiton.

"Thank you for caring."

