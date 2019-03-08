Honiton stalwart Carol Gilson receives her royal honour
PUBLISHED: 10:24 14 October 2019
A Honiton town councillor has received a royal honour for the selfless work she does for the community.
Councillor Carol Gilson was awarded a British Empire Medal and a certificate from the Queen last week.
Cllr Gilson runs the Joe Gilson Mobility Scheme, which donates mobility aids to people in need across the country - and world.
Thousands of people have benefitted from the scheme.
She also runs a charity stall in Lace Walk weekly.
Cllr Gilson said: "I would like to say a great thank you to the owners and management of Lace Walk who allow me to do my stall every Thursday and Saturday.
"Without them I could not do what I do.
"I would also like to give a great thanks to RK Tools and Honiton Tech Shop for filling my collection boxes, but first and foremost I would like to thank the people of Honiton who donate items and money to my stall. This medal is for you, the people of Honiton.
"Thank you for caring."
