Bereaved dad to lead Father’s Day fun run at Escot Park

Hundreds of fun runners will be taking part in Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) colourful Rainbow Run at Escot Park near Ottery St Mary this month.

Luke Compton, whose son Kaleb died seven years ago next month, will be leading runners off from the start line and through colourful bursts of powder paint at a series of special colour stations dotted around the woodland and parkland route.

The popular family-friendly 5k takes place on Father’s Day (June 19) and for one local dad supported by the charity’s Little Bridge House children’s hospice in North Devon, every step around the stunning 5k course will be filled with emotion.

Luke said: "My world fell apart the day 18-month-old Kaleb died in June 2015.

"I am so proud to give something back to the charity that continues to support me through the heartbreak.

“Little Bridge House was and remains the most incredible place and I promised from that day on I would do anything possible to thank them for everything they did for Kaleb and continue to do for me.

“It will be very special to lead this year’s Rainbow Run, particularly on Father’s Day.

"My girl Betsy is also taking part and although I will never be able to look Kaleb in the eyes, watch him grow up or be able to hold him and just be his dad, I know that being able to support Little Bridge House is helping other families access that vital support when they need it.”

Anyone aged five years and over can take part in Rainbow Run and tickets are available priced £20 for adults and £14 for children aged (5 to 15).

The event village will be open from 11am, with face painters, bouncy castle, stalls and refreshments, as well as plenty of colourful rainbow merchandise.

There will be a warm-up at 12.50pm before Luke leads the runners off from the start line at 1pm.

Tickets must be pre-booked in advance before noon on Thursday, June 16 at www.chsw.org.uk/rainbowdevon