Marathon walker calls in at Lyme lifeboat station

Operations manager Nick Marks welcoming Beth to Lyme Regis lifeboat station. Picture: Richard Horobin Archant

Beth Wilkes stops off on her marathon trek around the British coastline

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Long-distance walker Beth Wilkes called in at the RNLI lifeboat station in Lyme Regis this week during her marathon journey around the UK coastline.

Beth, from the West Midlands, started her trek at Tower Lifeboat Station on the River Thames, on October 3, and plans to visit all the RNLI premises during the year.

Beth is raising funds for the RNLI and the Lowland Rescue charities and aims to travel some ten miles a day staying with supporters on the way.

She was welcomed in Lyme Regis by volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager Nick Marks who said: “I never cease to be amazed by the efforts of people supporting the RNLI in our efforts to save lives at sea. I wish Beth every success in her mammoth undertaking.”