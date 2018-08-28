Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

Belgian waffles. Picture: Getty Images RonOrmanJr

Plans to open a dessert parlour with a difference in Axminster have been refused by officers at East Devon District Council.

Matt Smith, Tim Whiteway and Sophie Mclachlan had hoped to begin running the venture in the New Year, in premises formerly run as an RSPCA charity shop on West Street.

All profits from the cafe would be ploughed back into the community - with several initiatives such as a ‘pay-it-forward’ scheme and a voting system in-house to decide where the profits go - contributing towards benefitting the community and its groups.

However, the plans have been now thrown out by planning officers.

A refusal notice said it had not been ‘adequately demonstrated’ that use of the premises as a café would be acceptable in terms of the noise, odour and waste storage.

It also noted that there had been no evidence to suggest the venture would not undermine the sustainability of the shopping area.