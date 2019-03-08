Big charity quiz nets £813 for end-of-life service

Quizzers helped raise £813. Picture: Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends Archant

An annual charity quiz has raised vital funds for an end-of-life charity.

Beviss & Beckingsale ​held its annual charity quiz 'Now That's What I call a Quiz 2019' earlier this year, which was in aid of the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

Quizzers help raise £813 for the service.

Mark Ollier of Beviss & Beckingsale said: " A big thank you​ to all who came and very well done to our champions 'Friends of Dorothy', runners up 'The Bash Street Kids' with third prize going to 'Peloton'".

Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends gave a special thanks to Mark and Jane Ollier, Liz Heron and family and all those who helped in making Now That's What I call a Quiz 2019 a successful evening.

For more information on how to support the end-of-life service in Beer, Colyton and Seaton, call Lycia Moore at Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends on 01297 20143 or send an email to SeatonLOF@nhs.net