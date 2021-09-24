Published: 7:00 AM September 24, 2021

The Aldi store on Exeter Road in Honiton has reopened following a significant refurbishment and extension.

The management says that Honiton shoppers can now benefit from a larger retail space of 1,240 sqm, offering an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience, with a large range of award-winning British products at unbeatable prices to choose from.

Aldi said: "The new format has been created to make shopping even easier for Honiton customers, with the store now having an additional aisle and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

"Honiton customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During reopening week, the store will be offering a wide range of home baking essentials, including digital scales for £5.99, a 3-in-1 hand blender for £14.99 and a classic stand mixer for £49.99."

Area manager Sam Bensley said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new look store will make shopping at Aldi Honiton that bit easier and more comfortable.”

Following its reopening, the store, located on Exeter Road, is open: Monday – Saturday: 8:00am – 10:00pm and on Sunday: 10:00am – 4:00pm.



