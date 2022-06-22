Biker badly hurt in A3052 crash

Police are investigating an accident in East Devon which left a biker seriously injured.

The man in his 50s from Exeter was riding a red Honda motorbike that was in collision with a white Renault Kangoo on the A3052 at Rousdon, between Colyford and Lyme Regis, at 3.55pm on Monday, June 20.

The crash happened at the junction with Green Lane.

The biker suffered multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, where he remains. The other driver was uninjured.

Roads policing officers attended the incident, alongside paramedics and the fire service. The road was closed for seven hours while a specialist examination of the scene was carried out by police.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealing for any witnesses to contact them. They would particularly like to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 541 of 20 June.