Biker in critical condition after A30 crash near Honiton

Paul Jones

Published: 8:42 AM February 28, 2022
The crash happened on the A30 near Honiton

The crash happened on the A30 near Honiton - Credit: Google Street View

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a crash on the A30 on Saturday (February 26).

Emergency services - including the air ambulance - were called to the scene, near Honiton, at around noon, where a crash involving a single motorcycle had occurred.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old female, received serious and potentially life-changing injuries. 

"She was airlifted to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

"The road was closed while the scene was examined, and police would like to thank the public for their patience with this."

Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision, or have dash camera footage, to contact them on 101, quoting the log number 391 26/02/22.

