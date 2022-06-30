News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Motorcyclist dies after crash on A35 near Axminster

Adam Manning

Published: 9:29 AM June 30, 2022
The body was found by police divers

The body was found by police divers - Credit: Archant

A 40 year old motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A35 at Taunton Cross, near Shute, Axminster.

The crash happened at 10.43am on Wednesday, June 29. Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a white VW Transporter and a black BMW R1250 GS Adventure motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the rider of the BMW motorbike suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full forensic investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

Police thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene. 

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision to ring 101 quoting Log 210 of June 29, 2022.

East Devon News
Axminster News

