Biker hurt in Axminster crash
PUBLISHED: 14:11 18 March 2019
Archant
Motorcyclist in collision with a van on A3052 Chard Road suffers knee injury
A motorcyclist suffered an injured leg after a road traffic accident at Axminster on Sunday (March 17).
The bike was seriously damaged in the collision with a van at the Chard Road (A3052) junction with First Avenue, on the Millwey Rise housing estate at around 10.30am.
Police officers and an ambulance crew were called to the crash scene and the road was closed for around four hours.
The motorcyclist, who was a man in his 20s from Chard, in Somerset, is said to have sustained a knee injury.
He was taken by the ambulance to The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, in Exeter, for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be serious, however.
The main road between Axminster and Chard was re-opened by traffic officers at around 3.15pm.
Picture I Harrington, Axminster.
