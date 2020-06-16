Biker injured in road accident near Honiton
PUBLISHED: 07:48 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:48 17 June 2020
Archant
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a tractor near Honiton.
The crash happened on the A35 at Tower Cross at about 5.45pm on Tuesday (June 16).
The male biker was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with injuries which are described as ‘not life threatening’, and the road was closed for an examination of the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for information and dash camera footage from anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle before it happened.
Witnesses are asked to contact the police on the 101 number, quoting log number 660 of 16/06/20.
