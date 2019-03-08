Advanced search

Seaton bikers raise £2,000 for the air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 15:01 06 August 2019

Bob Fulthorpe of Seaton Bikers presents a cheque to Don Hansford of Devon Air Ambulance. Ref mha 31 19TI 9182. Picture: Terry Ife

Bob Fulthorpe of Seaton Bikers presents a cheque to Don Hansford of Devon Air Ambulance. Ref mha 31 19TI 9182. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Seaton Bikers Day Out was a roaring success - raising £2,000 for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

Motorcycles old and new lined the seafront, along with a few trikes and scooters.

Riders from all parts of the country took part in the event, on July 21, treating enthusiasts to a display of highly-polished machines, with chrome glistening in the sunshine.

As always the day was organised by a small group of like-minded motorcyclists from the Axe Valley who enjoy biking but also like to help the DAAT.

This year's Bikers Day Out was dedicated to the memory of one of the group's keen members John Spencer who died earlier this year aged 79.

The main event raised £1,500 through donations and a bric a brac stall while Seaton's Spot on Kiosk added a further £500 to the total by staging musical afternoon featuring the local band The Reverent.

A spokesman said: "Seaton bikers thank everyone who attended and the spectators for all their generosity."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

