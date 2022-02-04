Bill's 100th Birthday bash at Seaton care home

A Second World War veteran - and former chocolate worker and gardener - marked his 100th birthday this week.

William Hopwood, known as Bill, celebrated his special day on Wednesday (February 2) at Thornfield Care Home in Seaton, where he lives.

And staff and fellow residents ensured he marked his century in style, with a cake and his birthday card from the Queen.

Born in Birmingham, Bill left school at the age of 14 and went to work on the night shift at Cadbury's in his home city.

He then served his country during the Second World War, with the RAF as a Ground crew mechanic, being deployed to Karachi in India and Burma in South Africa.

In 1952, he married the love of his life Shelia and they were married for 66 years until Shelia sadly passed away.

They had two children and Bill now also has five grandchildren, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

In later life, he headed south and went on to become a head gardener for Sidmouth Town Council.

His family said the secrets to snooker fan Bill's longevity are his sense of humour and his love for life and family.

"Everyone at Thornfield wishes Bill a fantastic 100th birthday – what an honour to be part of such a special occasion," said a spokesperson for the care home.