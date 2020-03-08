Advanced search

Geordie Duo take to the stage at the Beehive

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 March 2020

Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox will be performing at The Beehive, Honiton, Picture: Colin Thompson

Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox will be performing at The Beehive, Honiton, Picture: Colin Thompson

ctp

Two well-known Geordie singers and members of The Pitmen Poets will be stopping at The Beehive on Friday, March 13, with their '5 Star B&B -From Waters of Tyne to Fog on the Tyne' show.

The high-profile performers, namely Billy Mitchell from the legendary Newcastle band 'Lindisfarne' and Bob Fox, who was the Songman in the National Theatre's award-winning production of Warhorse, will bring their favourite songs to the stage in Honiton.

Audiences will be treated to some original Lindisfarne classics and traditional folk arrangements of songs such as Sally Wheatley, Dance to your Daddy, Big River, Galway Shawl and more.

Durham-based Bob is renowned for his repertoire of traditional songs and was nominated by the BBC as Folk Singer of The Year 2004, whilst Billy began playing guitar in the '60s and in 1996 joined the critically acclaimed Lindisfarne.

The duo will perform at The Beehive on Friday, March 13, at 7.30pm. For tickets, call the Box Office on 01404 384050 or visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Landslips warning as mother and daughter rescued by Lyme lifeboat

Ten-year-old Iona Brough aboard the X boat which then took her to the lifeboat. Picture: Lyme Regis RNLI

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

East Devon District Council offices to reopen after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Landslips warning as mother and daughter rescued by Lyme lifeboat

Ten-year-old Iona Brough aboard the X boat which then took her to the lifeboat. Picture: Lyme Regis RNLI

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

East Devon District Council offices to reopen after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Landslips warning as mother and daughter rescued by Lyme lifeboat

Ten-year-old Iona Brough aboard the X boat which then took her to the lifeboat. Picture: Lyme Regis RNLI

Prior scores try hat-trick as Chard II win well at Yeovil

Action from the Chard 2nd XV win at Yeovil 2nds. Picture CHARD RFC

Geordie Duo take to the stage at the Beehive

Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox will be performing at The Beehive, Honiton, Picture: Colin Thompson

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Dibling nets as Millwey Rise pick of ‘Cherries’

Drive 24