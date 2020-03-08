Geordie Duo take to the stage at the Beehive

Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox will be performing at The Beehive, Honiton, Picture: Colin Thompson ctp

Two well-known Geordie singers and members of The Pitmen Poets will be stopping at The Beehive on Friday, March 13, with their '5 Star B&B -From Waters of Tyne to Fog on the Tyne' show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The high-profile performers, namely Billy Mitchell from the legendary Newcastle band 'Lindisfarne' and Bob Fox, who was the Songman in the National Theatre's award-winning production of Warhorse, will bring their favourite songs to the stage in Honiton.

Audiences will be treated to some original Lindisfarne classics and traditional folk arrangements of songs such as Sally Wheatley, Dance to your Daddy, Big River, Galway Shawl and more.

Durham-based Bob is renowned for his repertoire of traditional songs and was nominated by the BBC as Folk Singer of The Year 2004, whilst Billy began playing guitar in the '60s and in 1996 joined the critically acclaimed Lindisfarne.

The duo will perform at The Beehive on Friday, March 13, at 7.30pm. For tickets, call the Box Office on 01404 384050 or visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk