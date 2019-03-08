Advanced search

Latest The New European

Bingo sessions raise £4,000 for Seaton nurses.

PUBLISHED: 07:01 24 October 2019

Bingo players with league of friends' volunteers, Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses Liz Livingstone and Emma Bland and league trustees Dr John Coop and Rachel Mason. Photo Lycia Moore.

Bingo players with league of friends' volunteers, Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses Liz Livingstone and Emma Bland and league trustees Dr John Coop and Rachel Mason. Photo Lycia Moore.

Archant

Bingo evenings at Colyford have raised almost £4,000 for the Seaton​ Hospiscare@Home nursing team.

Run by Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends, the group has also paid out more than £57,000 in winnings since it started in January 2016. A further £50 is paid out each week on the 'Joe 90'.

Carol Rowe, league trustee and volunteer bingo co-ordinator, praised the bingo supporters for raising an 'amazing' £3,997.44.

She said: "I never cease to be amazed at the loyal and generous support our regular weekly bingo players give to this very valued service.

"We also have a happy band of volunteers who give their time to make sure all runs smoothly and we are grateful to them as well."

Anyone interested in playing bingo and helping to raise money for the worthy cause should go along to Colyford Memorial Hall on a Tuesday night. Doors open at 7pm and eyes down at 7.45pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Door opens for Honiton Rugby Club after council reveals plans to surrender playing fields lease

Honiton away to Withycombe. Ref mhsp 20 18TI 3232. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Door opens for Honiton Rugby Club after council reveals plans to surrender playing fields lease

Honiton away to Withycombe. Ref mhsp 20 18TI 3232. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Beehive saga: Town council to provide £20,000 to help centre’s ‘short-term’ future

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Bingo sessions raise £4,000 for Seaton nurses.

Bingo players with league of friends' volunteers, Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses Liz Livingstone and Emma Bland and league trustees Dr John Coop and Rachel Mason. Photo Lycia Moore.

Residents called on to give ideas to help Devon’s carbon footprint

Carbon Neutral. Picture: Getty

A30 clear following collision near Yarcombe hotel

A collision has occured on the A30 at Yarcombe. Picture: Google Maps

Cranbrook net super support from town council and the Education Campus

Door opens for Honiton Rugby Club after council reveals plans to surrender playing fields lease

Honiton away to Withycombe. Ref mhsp 20 18TI 3232. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists