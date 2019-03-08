Bingo sessions raise £4,000 for Seaton nurses.

Bingo players with league of friends' volunteers, Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses Liz Livingstone and Emma Bland and league trustees Dr John Coop and Rachel Mason. Photo Lycia Moore. Archant

Bingo evenings at Colyford have raised almost £4,000 for the Seaton​ Hospiscare@Home nursing team.

Run by Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends, the group has also paid out more than £57,000 in winnings since it started in January 2016. A further £50 is paid out each week on the 'Joe 90'.

Carol Rowe, league trustee and volunteer bingo co-ordinator, praised the bingo supporters for raising an 'amazing' £3,997.44.

She said: "I never cease to be amazed at the loyal and generous support our regular weekly bingo players give to this very valued service.

"We also have a happy band of volunteers who give their time to make sure all runs smoothly and we are grateful to them as well."

Anyone interested in playing bingo and helping to raise money for the worthy cause should go along to Colyford Memorial Hall on a Tuesday night. Doors open at 7pm and eyes down at 7.45pm.