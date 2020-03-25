Chinese restaurant in Honiton offering meals on the house to NHS workers battling Covid-19 pandemic

A Honiton restaurant has received glowing praise from the community after pledging to give NHS workers a meal on the house.

Chinese eaterie Bird’s Nest, in High Street, is offering box set meals free for medical workers who are assisting people in the ongoing wake of the Covid-19, pandemic.

The restaurant said: “We would offer favourites dish’s for the NHS staff each day.

“Thank you for hard work and commitment.”

The offer is limited to one box per person, per week.

NHS workers must bring identification to apply for the giveaway offer.

The country is in lockdown amid growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced a new set of restrictions on people leaving their homes and has ordered shops to close in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, more than 400 people in the UK have died from Covid-19.