Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Historic Honiton hotel could become new bistro

PUBLISHED: 13:13 25 September 2019

Montgomery's Hotel Honiton. Ref ehr 38 17TI 1244. Picture: Terry Ife

Montgomery's Hotel Honiton. Ref ehr 38 17TI 1244. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

One of Honiton's historic former hotels could become a new eatery after plans were lodged to East Devon District Council (EDDC).

The applicant wants to change the front section of the existing ground floor of Montgomery's to a class A3 restaurant yse and bistro.

Five former hotel rooms in the upstairs of the premises have been earmarked for staff and storage accomodation.

The Grade II listed building was known as The New Dolphin Hotel.

The building located along the northen side of High Street,

The plans will be put before members of Honiton Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday (October 1).

Planners at EDDC will make the final decision on the plans for the hotel.

It has not yet been publicised which company would take on the venture.

Most recently, part of the building was occupied by The Orange Tree.

Most Read

Price hike proposed for main car parks in Honiton and Axminster blasted as ‘cash cow’ scheme by angry mayor

Lace Walk car park in Honiton. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhh 4264-46-12TI

Cat loses leg in Axminster ‘dog attack’

Nelson has been left with three legs following an incident in Axminster. Picture: Kim Hollands/ Google

Abandoned blind pony given new home at Colyton

Luna, the abandoned blind pony, at her new home at Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue in Colyton. Picture Tammy Marx

Axminster care home threatened with closure

Axminster's Abbeyfield House is under threat of closure. Picture: Chris Carson

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Price hike proposed for main car parks in Honiton and Axminster blasted as ‘cash cow’ scheme by angry mayor

Lace Walk car park in Honiton. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhh 4264-46-12TI

Cat loses leg in Axminster ‘dog attack’

Nelson has been left with three legs following an incident in Axminster. Picture: Kim Hollands/ Google

Abandoned blind pony given new home at Colyton

Luna, the abandoned blind pony, at her new home at Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue in Colyton. Picture Tammy Marx

Axminster care home threatened with closure

Axminster's Abbeyfield House is under threat of closure. Picture: Chris Carson

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Historic Honiton hotel could become new bistro

Montgomery's Hotel Honiton. Ref ehr 38 17TI 1244. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis Max Thorner Trophy win for Julian Cox and Peter Mayles

The winners of the Max Thorner Trophy. (Left to right) Julian Cox, Neville Thorner, Max's son, Peter Mayles, club captain Gareth Williams. Picture: Lyme Regis Golf Club

Chardstock ladies end outdoor season on a real high

The Chardstock winning ladies, (left to right), Gilly Campbell, Eileen Rolph, Ann Dredge and Rosie Pratt. Picture: Chardstock Bowling Club

Cranbrook runner Shan West completes his first marathon

Exeter College Running Club - Cranbrook - member Shaun West during the CReam Tea Caper race. Picture ECRCC

Colyton Skittles League - latest results

skittles generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists