Historic Honiton hotel could become new bistro
PUBLISHED: 13:13 25 September 2019
Archant
One of Honiton's historic former hotels could become a new eatery after plans were lodged to East Devon District Council (EDDC).
The applicant wants to change the front section of the existing ground floor of Montgomery's to a class A3 restaurant yse and bistro.
Five former hotel rooms in the upstairs of the premises have been earmarked for staff and storage accomodation.
The Grade II listed building was known as The New Dolphin Hotel.
The building located along the northen side of High Street,
The plans will be put before members of Honiton Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday (October 1).
Planners at EDDC will make the final decision on the plans for the hotel.
It has not yet been publicised which company would take on the venture.
Most recently, part of the building was occupied by The Orange Tree.
Comments have been disabled on this article.