Blackadder returns to the stage in Axminster

Peter Kimball-Evans as Lord Melchett in Axminster Drama Clubs's production of Blackadder II. Picture: Andrew Coley

Axminster Drama Club will be staging four episodes from the BBC series of Blackadder.

Ian Craig and Amy Stoodley as Mr and Mrs Pants in Axminster Drama Clubs's production of Blackadder II. Picture: Andrew Coley

Members of Axminster Drama Club will soon be ready to stage four episodes from the BBC comedy Blackadder.

Director Leigh Conley has selected two episodes from Blackadder II, which are set during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I and two episodes from the third series, set in

Regency England.

For thos who know the programme, the episodes chosen are Bells and Money, from Blackadder II, and Ink and Incapability and Sense and Senility, from Blackadder the Third.

Members of the cast in Axminster Drama Clubs's production of Blackadder II. Picture: Andrew Coley

Members of the cast are in the last stages of rehearsing the production, which is due to be put on at the Guildhall, in Axminster, on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22.

The production team has been working to create the set and make the costumes for the period pieces, with a range of inventive ideas being brought in to provide the audience with an entertaining experience.

Tickets, priced £9, are available from Archway Bookshop, in Church Street or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/axminster-drama-club

Tom Glover and Josie Cable as Lord Flashheart and Kate in Axminster Drama Clubs's production of Blackadder II. Picture: Andrew Coley

Members of the cast in Axminster Drama Clubs's production of Blackadder II. Picture: Andrew Coley

Val Christmas and Judith Izzard as Nursie and Queenie in Axminster Drama Clubs's production of Blackadder II. Picture: Andrew Coley

Adam Tedbury, Simon Hurst and Mike Spellar as Lord Percy, Edmund Blackadder and Baldrick in Axminster Drama Clubs's production of Blackadder II. Picture: Andrew Coley