Blackadder to return to the Axminster stage from two historical periods

The role of Blackadder will be played by Simon Hurst. Picture: Andrew Coley Andrew Coley

Axminster Drama Club will staging four episodes from the Blackadder franchise.

Members of Axminster Drama Club are busy preparing to stage four episodes from the BBC TV comedy, Blackadder.

Under the direction of Leigh Conley the group will perform two episodes from Blackadder II and two episodes from Blackadder the Third in February.

Written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, the episodes will be Bells and Money, which are set in Elizabethan England, as well as Ink and Incapability and Sense and Senility, which are set in the Regency period.

The group performed episodes from the comedy in March 2019 and several actors will be reprising their roles from that production.

It will be staged at The Guildhall, in West Street, Axminster, from Friday, February 21 to Saturday, February 22, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £9, are available from Archway Bookshop, in Church Street or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/axminster-drama-club