Advanced search

Blackadder to return to the Axminster stage from two historical periods

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 January 2020

The role of Blackadder will be played by Simon Hurst. Picture: Andrew Coley

The role of Blackadder will be played by Simon Hurst. Picture: Andrew Coley

Andrew Coley

Axminster Drama Club will staging four episodes from the Blackadder franchise.

Members of Axminster Drama Club are busy preparing to stage four episodes from the BBC TV comedy, Blackadder.

Under the direction of Leigh Conley the group will perform two episodes from Blackadder II and two episodes from Blackadder the Third in February.

Written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, the episodes will be Bells and Money, which are set in Elizabethan England, as well as Ink and Incapability and Sense and Senility, which are set in the Regency period.

The group performed episodes from the comedy in March 2019 and several actors will be reprising their roles from that production.

It will be staged at The Guildhall, in West Street, Axminster, from Friday, February 21 to Saturday, February 22, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £9, are available from Archway Bookshop, in Church Street or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/axminster-drama-club

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Police renew appeal after Charmouth death

The junction at The Street, Charmouth, and Lower Sea Lane where the acciident happened. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton Charter Day at risk of being AXED due to lack of support

Town Crier Dave Retter with Twin Town Mayor Karl-Heinz Gieseler at the Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8552. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Police renew appeal after Charmouth death

The junction at The Street, Charmouth, and Lower Sea Lane where the acciident happened. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton Charter Day at risk of being AXED due to lack of support

Town Crier Dave Retter with Twin Town Mayor Karl-Heinz Gieseler at the Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8552. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton runners enjoy the 2020 Blackdown Beast meeting

Honiton Running Club members at the 2020 Blackdown Beast meeting. Picture: HRC

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Honiton Charter Day at risk of being AXED due to lack of support

Town Crier Dave Retter with Twin Town Mayor Karl-Heinz Gieseler at the Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8552. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24