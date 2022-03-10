Blood bikes youngest fundraiser raises over £150 for charity

Elsie Horn having a seat on one of the blood bikes. - Credit: Devon Freewheelers

Six-year-old Elsie from Honiton has raised more than £150 for the blood bikes.

Elsie Horn is a member of 3rd Exeter Air Scouts and was challenged by the group to put 20p in a Smarties tube each time she helped out around the house.

She spent the next 12 weeks earning 20p each time she was on dishwasher duty, made her bed, or helped around the home, and ended up raising £179 for the Honiton based Devon Freewheelers.

Elsie Horn, aged six, being presented with a certificate of thanks by Devon Freewheelers deputy CEO, Russell Roe. - Credit: Devon Freewheelers.

Mum Kimberly Vicary said her daughter had chosen to help the blood bike volunteers after the family discussed charities to support based in East Devon.

Kimberly spoke of the family’s pride in Elsie’s fundraising efforts, which resulted in her achieving her Beaver money skills badge.

She said: “Elsie went to Beavers and they were told they were going to collect 20ps for charity. We thought it was a lovely idea. We came home and spoke about it. We named a lot charities in our home area and she picked the blood bikes. She was quite adamant she wanted to do it for the Devon Freewheelers. You may not see the blood bikes, but you never know if you’re going to need their help.”

Russell Roe, Devon Freewheelers Deputy CEO said: “We are so impressed with Elsie’s efforts to help keep the blood bikes on the road. We believe she is our youngest fundraiser yet.

“Elsie has diligently completed her challenge over 12 weeks, which has raised an incredible amount to help the blood bike volunteers continue supporting the NHS and community for free.

“The charity volunteers cannot do what they do, offering a free courier service, without the generous and selfless support of fundraisers like Elsie.

“We look forward to hearing about Elsie’s next fundraising challenge and we would welcome her help again in the future if she decided to support the Devon Freewheelers charity.”

Elsie is now working on fresh tasks for two more Beaver badges, awarded for skills and creativity,