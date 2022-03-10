News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Blood bikes youngest fundraiser raises over £150 for charity

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 4:02 PM March 10, 2022
east devon

Elsie Horn having a seat on one of the blood bikes. - Credit: Devon Freewheelers

Six-year-old Elsie from Honiton has raised more than £150 for the blood bikes. 

Elsie Horn is a member of 3rd Exeter Air Scouts and was challenged by the group to put 20p in a Smarties tube each time she helped out around the house. 

She spent the next 12 weeks earning 20p each time she was on dishwasher duty, made her bed, or helped around the home, and ended up raising £179 for the Honiton based Devon Freewheelers.

east devon

Elsie Horn, aged six, being presented with a certificate of thanks by Devon Freewheelers deputy CEO, Russell Roe. - Credit: Devon Freewheelers.

Mum Kimberly Vicary said her daughter had chosen to help the blood bike volunteers after the family discussed charities to support based in East Devon. 

Kimberly spoke of the family’s pride in Elsie’s fundraising efforts, which resulted in her achieving her Beaver money skills badge. 

She said: “Elsie went to Beavers and they were told they were going to collect 20ps for charity. We thought it was a lovely idea. We came home and spoke about it. We named a lot charities in our home area and she picked the blood bikes. She was quite adamant she wanted to do it for the Devon Freewheelers. You may not see the blood bikes, but you never know if you’re going to need their help.” 

Russell Roe, Devon Freewheelers Deputy CEO said: “We are so impressed with Elsie’s efforts to help keep the blood bikes on the road. We believe she is our youngest fundraiser yet. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Stalking victim used hidden camera to film naked sex pest
  2. 2 Revenge attacker jailed after fracturing man's skull
  3. 3 The man who sold his wife for £1 at Honiton market
  1. 4 Honiton Town Council elections: candidate profiles
  2. 5 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
  3. 6 Full list of supermarkets which have removed Russian-linked products from shelves
  4. 7 Internet marketer facing jail after swindling customers out of £500k
  5. 8 Birthday glory for Dale ‘The Kraken’ Kingston
  6. 9 Speaking up for East Devon's farmers
  7. 10 Honiton runners have a great time in the Grizzly

“Elsie has diligently completed her challenge over 12 weeks, which has raised an incredible amount to help the blood bike volunteers continue supporting the NHS and community for free. 

“The charity volunteers cannot do what they do, offering a free courier service, without the generous and selfless support of fundraisers like Elsie. 

“We look forward to hearing about Elsie’s next fundraising challenge and we would welcome her help again in the future if she decided to support the Devon Freewheelers charity.”    

Elsie is now working on fresh tasks for two more Beaver badges, awarded for skills and creativity,   

East Devon News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

Online trolls caused a great deal of harm - but how do you deal with them? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man admits threatening to share 'intimate pictures' of ex

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Brave woman keeps arms on hips, smiling confident, casting a superhero with cape shadow on the wall.

Leading Ladies in East Devon

Kirsty Woodgate

person
chardstock shop

Help save Chardstock village shop

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
seaton primary school

Seaton children get fired up for history project

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon