Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

lifeboat launched after reports of sinking boat

PUBLISHED: 09:55 20 April 2019

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope

Archant

Two people spotted in the water off Seaton

Lyme Regis lifeboat launched yesterday (Friday, April 19) after reports of two people in the water and a sinking boat off Seaton.

The volunteer RNLI crew arrived on scene within ten minutes of launching , at 11am, by which time one person had reached shore safely and the other had been recovered by a passing fishing vessel and then transferred to the Sidmouth independent lifeboat. Both people were met by an ambulance team ashore.

The lifeboat crew managed to recover the sinking 20 foot vessel and towed the boat back to Lyme Regis where more crew were able to work with the harbourmaster's team to recover the boat to safety.

It was reported that the boat had hit the harbour wall when trying to leave Axmouth harbour..

Lyme Regis lifeboat helm Jon Broome said: “Our crew were quick to launch and get to Seaton in a flat sea. Thankfully the two people were safely ashore when we arrived so we could focus on recovering the damaged boat.

“This Easter bank holiday weekend will see high tides so we would urge members of the public to take care when out walking and check tide times.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Axmouth Bridge named amongst UK’s most famous

Axmouth Bridge. Picture Joseph Rogers

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Axmouth Bridge named amongst UK’s most famous

Axmouth Bridge. Picture Joseph Rogers

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Latest from the Midweek Herald

lifeboat launched after reports of sinking boat

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope

Top award for Honiton midwife

Mair Davies (left) lead professional midwifery advocate and midwife, with Jo Bassett, deputy head of midwifery and gynecology. Picture RD&E

Hundreds of super-size babies born at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust

Hundreds of super-size babies born at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Radar

Super Saturday of cup final action for three local rugby teams

Honiton rugby action

Honiton Town in seventh heaven as they inflict a ‘Long Good Friday’ on Axminster Town

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists