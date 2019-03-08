lifeboat launched after reports of sinking boat

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope Archant

Two people spotted in the water off Seaton

Lyme Regis lifeboat launched yesterday (Friday, April 19) after reports of two people in the water and a sinking boat off Seaton.

The volunteer RNLI crew arrived on scene within ten minutes of launching , at 11am, by which time one person had reached shore safely and the other had been recovered by a passing fishing vessel and then transferred to the Sidmouth independent lifeboat. Both people were met by an ambulance team ashore.

The lifeboat crew managed to recover the sinking 20 foot vessel and towed the boat back to Lyme Regis where more crew were able to work with the harbourmaster's team to recover the boat to safety.

It was reported that the boat had hit the harbour wall when trying to leave Axmouth harbour..

Lyme Regis lifeboat helm Jon Broome said: “Our crew were quick to launch and get to Seaton in a flat sea. Thankfully the two people were safely ashore when we arrived so we could focus on recovering the damaged boat.

“This Easter bank holiday weekend will see high tides so we would urge members of the public to take care when out walking and check tide times.”