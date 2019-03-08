Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Boatload of activities on in Honiton as council puts spotlight on what the town has to offer

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 May 2019

The Story Boat Picture; Gail McGarva

The Story Boat Picture; Gail McGarva

Archant

East Devon district Council will be shining the spotlight on town amenities in it #inHoniton event.

Honiton Events Week. Logo EDDCHoniton Events Week. Logo EDDC

A bumper programme of events is taking place in Honiton as part of a district council initiative to promote its amenities.

Almost two dozen activities are being put on in the town from this Saturday (May 25) to next Friday.

The initiative is called '#inhoniton' and celebrates the town's parks, nature reserves, arts and community and fitness centres, which are supported by East Devon District Council.

Mark Williams, the council's chief executive said: "We are looking forward to delivering #inhoniton events week and to meeting Honiton's community."

Making charcoal. Picture: Robert DarchMaking charcoal. Picture: Robert Darch

Events taking place are:

● Saturday, May 25, 5.30pm; #inhoniton launch/garden party, Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG)

● Monday, May, 27, 9.30 - 11.30am; Nature Walk, Knapp Copse

● Monday, May, 27, 2pm - 3pm; learn how East Devon's parks are managed, East Devon Business Centre

Honiton Swimming PoolHoniton Swimming Pool

● Tuesday, May 28, 7am - 8.30pm; taster gym/exercise classes at LED Honiton Leisure Centre

● Tuesday, May 28, 10am - noon; circus skills, outside Honiton Family Church

● Tuesday, May 28, 11am - 3pm; drop-in family paper sculpture workshop, THG

● Tuesday, May 28, 11am - 2pm; BBQ masterclass, Offwell Woods

The Glen, HonitonThe Glen, Honiton

● Tuesday, May 28, 11am - 3pm; Family storytelling workshop, THG

● Wednesday, May 29, 10am - 3pm; Honiton Bottom Family Wildlife Day

● Wednesday, May 29, 10.30am - noon; Woolly Wednesday, THG

● Wednesday, May 29, 1.30 - 3pm; Early Years Creative Session, THG

● Wednesday, May 29, 2pm - 4pm; Honiton Dragons event, Beehive

● Thursday, May 30, 7am - 7pm; taster gym/exercise classes LED Honiton Leisure Centre

● Thursday May, 30, 10am - 11am; Honiton Waggy Walk, Honiton Bottom

● Thursday, May 30, 11am - 2pm; Go Wild in Honiton - nature activities at the Beehive

● Thursday, May 30, 11am - 3pm; felting workshop, THG

● Thursday, May 30, 11am - 12.30pm; Ways2Wellbeing event Honiton Leisure Centre

● Thursday, May 30, 2pm - 3pm; Wow with a windowbox, East Devon Business Centre

● Thursday, May 30, 2pm - 4pm; Tour of the Glen

● Friday, May 31, 10am - 1pm; Gittisham Hill Heritage walk

● Friday, May 31, 10.30am - 1pm; Mindfulness for Depression Course, Thelma Hulbert Gallery

● Friday, May 31, 6pm -8pm; outdoor cinema screening of Christopher Robin, Allhallows play area

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Plan submitted for 930-home development as part of Cranbrook expansion

Bluehayes, circled in blue, one of the four sites earmarked for major developments. Picture: Google Maps

Family pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ lorry driver who died on the A35 at Axminster

Wayne Woodbridge was killed in a collision on the A35 at Axminster on April 29, 2019.

Two tons for Chardstock in win over Kentisbeare

Chardstock Cricket Club's captain - Rob Hutchings. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhsp 6160-27-13AW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Plan submitted for 930-home development as part of Cranbrook expansion

Bluehayes, circled in blue, one of the four sites earmarked for major developments. Picture: Google Maps

Family pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ lorry driver who died on the A35 at Axminster

Wayne Woodbridge was killed in a collision on the A35 at Axminster on April 29, 2019.

Two tons for Chardstock in win over Kentisbeare

Chardstock Cricket Club's captain - Rob Hutchings. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhsp 6160-27-13AW

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton RFC all set for a ‘Super Saturday’ Charity Day

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Running Club teams in action at the Run Exe Relays in Exeter

Honiton Running Club teams at the Run Exe Relay meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Axe Cliff ladies beaten at Honiton in Sheelah Creasy meeting

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

A new era for East Devon District Council begins - LIVE

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Countdown is under way for Stockland Fair

Catching the eggs at Stockland Fair. Picture: Stockland Fair
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists