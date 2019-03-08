Boatload of activities on in Honiton as council puts spotlight on what the town has to offer
PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 May 2019
Archant
East Devon district Council will be shining the spotlight on town amenities in it #inHoniton event.
A bumper programme of events is taking place in Honiton as part of a district council initiative to promote its amenities.
Almost two dozen activities are being put on in the town from this Saturday (May 25) to next Friday.
The initiative is called '#inhoniton' and celebrates the town's parks, nature reserves, arts and community and fitness centres, which are supported by East Devon District Council.
Mark Williams, the council's chief executive said: "We are looking forward to delivering #inhoniton events week and to meeting Honiton's community."
Events taking place are:
● Saturday, May 25, 5.30pm; #inhoniton launch/garden party, Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG)
● Monday, May, 27, 9.30 - 11.30am; Nature Walk, Knapp Copse
● Monday, May, 27, 2pm - 3pm; learn how East Devon's parks are managed, East Devon Business Centre
● Tuesday, May 28, 7am - 8.30pm; taster gym/exercise classes at LED Honiton Leisure Centre
● Tuesday, May 28, 10am - noon; circus skills, outside Honiton Family Church
● Tuesday, May 28, 11am - 3pm; drop-in family paper sculpture workshop, THG
● Tuesday, May 28, 11am - 2pm; BBQ masterclass, Offwell Woods
● Tuesday, May 28, 11am - 3pm; Family storytelling workshop, THG
● Wednesday, May 29, 10am - 3pm; Honiton Bottom Family Wildlife Day
● Wednesday, May 29, 10.30am - noon; Woolly Wednesday, THG
● Wednesday, May 29, 1.30 - 3pm; Early Years Creative Session, THG
● Wednesday, May 29, 2pm - 4pm; Honiton Dragons event, Beehive
● Thursday, May 30, 7am - 7pm; taster gym/exercise classes LED Honiton Leisure Centre
● Thursday May, 30, 10am - 11am; Honiton Waggy Walk, Honiton Bottom
● Thursday, May 30, 11am - 2pm; Go Wild in Honiton - nature activities at the Beehive
● Thursday, May 30, 11am - 3pm; felting workshop, THG
● Thursday, May 30, 11am - 12.30pm; Ways2Wellbeing event Honiton Leisure Centre
● Thursday, May 30, 2pm - 3pm; Wow with a windowbox, East Devon Business Centre
● Thursday, May 30, 2pm - 4pm; Tour of the Glen
● Friday, May 31, 10am - 1pm; Gittisham Hill Heritage walk
● Friday, May 31, 10.30am - 1pm; Mindfulness for Depression Course, Thelma Hulbert Gallery
● Friday, May 31, 6pm -8pm; outdoor cinema screening of Christopher Robin, Allhallows play area
