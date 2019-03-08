Boatload of activities on in Honiton as council puts spotlight on what the town has to offer

East Devon district Council will be shining the spotlight on town amenities in it #inHoniton event.

A bumper programme of events is taking place in Honiton as part of a district council initiative to promote its amenities.

Almost two dozen activities are being put on in the town from this Saturday (May 25) to next Friday.

The initiative is called '#inhoniton' and celebrates the town's parks, nature reserves, arts and community and fitness centres, which are supported by East Devon District Council.

Mark Williams, the council's chief executive said: "We are looking forward to delivering #inhoniton events week and to meeting Honiton's community."

Events taking place are:

● Saturday, May 25, 5.30pm; #inhoniton launch/garden party, Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG)

● Monday, May, 27, 9.30 - 11.30am; Nature Walk, Knapp Copse

● Monday, May, 27, 2pm - 3pm; learn how East Devon's parks are managed, East Devon Business Centre

● Tuesday, May 28, 7am - 8.30pm; taster gym/exercise classes at LED Honiton Leisure Centre

● Tuesday, May 28, 10am - noon; circus skills, outside Honiton Family Church

● Tuesday, May 28, 11am - 3pm; drop-in family paper sculpture workshop, THG

● Tuesday, May 28, 11am - 2pm; BBQ masterclass, Offwell Woods

● Tuesday, May 28, 11am - 3pm; Family storytelling workshop, THG

● Wednesday, May 29, 10am - 3pm; Honiton Bottom Family Wildlife Day

● Wednesday, May 29, 10.30am - noon; Woolly Wednesday, THG

● Wednesday, May 29, 1.30 - 3pm; Early Years Creative Session, THG

● Wednesday, May 29, 2pm - 4pm; Honiton Dragons event, Beehive

● Thursday, May 30, 7am - 7pm; taster gym/exercise classes LED Honiton Leisure Centre

● Thursday May, 30, 10am - 11am; Honiton Waggy Walk, Honiton Bottom

● Thursday, May 30, 11am - 2pm; Go Wild in Honiton - nature activities at the Beehive

● Thursday, May 30, 11am - 3pm; felting workshop, THG

● Thursday, May 30, 11am - 12.30pm; Ways2Wellbeing event Honiton Leisure Centre

● Thursday, May 30, 2pm - 3pm; Wow with a windowbox, East Devon Business Centre

● Thursday, May 30, 2pm - 4pm; Tour of the Glen

● Friday, May 31, 10am - 1pm; Gittisham Hill Heritage walk

● Friday, May 31, 10.30am - 1pm; Mindfulness for Depression Course, Thelma Hulbert Gallery

● Friday, May 31, 6pm -8pm; outdoor cinema screening of Christopher Robin, Allhallows play area