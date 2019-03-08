Seaton ice cream seller says it's time to chill out

Retiring Seaton ice-cream seller Bob Addington and his wife Yvonne. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Seaton ice cream seller Bob Addington is finally hanging up his scoop.

At 73 the popular seafront kiosk operator has decided it's time to retire.

Mr Addington made the announcement on his birthday on Tuesday (October 1) when many of his faithful customers made a surprise visit to deliver cards wishing him 'many happy returns'.

After running the '1 scoop or 2' ice cream parlour on The Esplanade for the past 15 years, he thinks he needs to chill out - and enjoy some lwell-earned leisure time.

Over the years Mr Addington has provided more than just ice creams for the many locals and holidaymakers who call at his kiosk.

He has been an unofficial tourist information centre, lost and found property office, provided shipping and weather forecasts and handed out tourist guides and bus time tables.

He has also provided a listening ear for anyone who wants to get something off their chest.

In addition he has raised money for many local good causes including the Seaton Memory Café, which is chaired by his wife Yvonne, the Seaton Majorettes, Devon air ambulance and the town's carnival committee.

Mr Addington says tastes have changed since he first opened his kiosk.

Today the most popular of the 14 flavours he now offers are salted caramel and rhubarb and custard, although the old favourite 99 flake is still in demand.

Mr Addington will keep running the kiosk until his stocks of ice cream run out - probably in a couple of weeks.

After that he says he plans to spend more time travelling in the UK with his wife.

Retired couple Pam and Malcolm Cowell are amongst Mr Addington's many regular customers.

"We go past every day and always stop for an ice cream," said Pam. "Sometimes two - it's very naughty!

"Bob even sells special ice creams for diabetics like me. He makes us so welcome."

Mr Addington told the Herald that he understands the building will remain as an ice cream parlour when he hands back the lease to the owners.

If not locals might well give them a frosty reception.