Body found in Broadclyst – police treating it as potential homicide

PUBLISHED: 17:26 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 12 August 2020

Archant

The discovery of a body in Broadclyst is being treated by police as a potential homicide.

Police were notified at around 11.30am on Wednesday (August 12) following a report that a body had been discovered by a dog walker on Paradise Copse.

A large cordon has been put in place while officers carry out their initial enquiries.

Senior investigating officer, superintendent Roy Linden, said: “At this time this is being treated as a potential homicide.

“However, we are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“We hope to be in a position to issue further details surrounding this incident shortly and ask for the patience of the local residents while we conduct our enquiries.

“The residents of Broadclyst can expect to see an increased police presence in the area for the next few days.”

Anyone with information which could help the police investigation should ring 999 quoting log 420 of August 12, 2020.

