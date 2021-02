Published: 10:36 AM February 3, 2021

The body was found by police divers - Credit: Archant

A man’s body has been found by police divers searching for missing Honiton man John Scurr in the River Otter at Weston, near Honiton.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and formal identification is yet to be carried out.

The family of missing man John Scurr from Honiton have been made aware of the update.