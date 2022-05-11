News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Body found in search for missing man

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 11:36 AM May 11, 2022
The body was found by police divers

Devon and Cornwall Police - Credit: Archant

The body of a man has been found as police search for missing Thomas Worthington.

The body was located in the Clyst Honiton area on Tuesday, May 10.

Police said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner. Formal identification is due to take place.

A Devon and Cormwall Police spokesman said: "The family of Thomas Worthington, 35, from Exeter, who was reported missing on Tuesday, April 26, have been made aware."

