Body found in search for missing man

The body of a man has been found as police search for missing Thomas Worthington.

The body was located in the Clyst Honiton area on Tuesday, May 10.

Police said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner. Formal identification is due to take place.

A Devon and Cormwall Police spokesman said: "The family of Thomas Worthington, 35, from Exeter, who was reported missing on Tuesday, April 26, have been made aware."