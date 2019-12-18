Advanced search

Bollywood night aids Seaton nursing team

PUBLISHED: 07:01 19 December 2019

Isabelle Burley, Nichola Burley and organisers Mina and Surinder ready to party and fund raise at The Bollywood Night. Picture: Lycia Moore.

Isabelle Burley, Nichola Burley and organisers Mina and Surinder ready to party and fund raise at The Bollywood Night. Picture: Lycia Moore.

Archant

The proceeds of a Bollywood Night, topped up with a Christmas donation, resulted in £500 being presented to the Seaton Hospiscare@Home end-of-life nursing team.

League trustees Kirstine House and Carol Rowe, with Mina Fountain and Nichola Burley, event organisers and nurses Julie Gibbings and Rosie Dean. Picture: Lycia MooreLeague trustees Kirstine House and Carol Rowe, with Mina Fountain and Nichola Burley, event organisers and nurses Julie Gibbings and Rosie Dean. Picture: Lycia Moore

The event was organised by Nichola Burley and Mina Fountain, of Khushi Kitchen, in Kilmington.

In total the evening at Kilmington Village Hall raised £1,000 with two other causes also receiving donations - Light up Axminster and the Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support charity, of which Mina, who lost her sister, is a founder member.

Nichola, a friend of Mina and devotee of her curries, joined the team to help on the night and chose to support Seaton Hospiscare@Home in memory of her mum and dad - John and Iris Mason - who were able to remain at home in their final days thanks to the nursing skills and compassion provided by the nurses.

Mina added "We are blessed to have a local charity which enables palliative care at home. Nichola's story touched me so much we decided to top up the collection and hope it will help other families to cope in what are already sad circumstances."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

Shoppers urged to splash out for Seaton school pool

Seaton Primary School's swimming pool. Picrture: SPS

Direct link between Seaton and its Tramway could be built if plans get go-ahead

Seaton Tram at the Colyford crossing. Ref edr 36 18TI 8995. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

Shoppers urged to splash out for Seaton school pool

Seaton Primary School's swimming pool. Picrture: SPS

Direct link between Seaton and its Tramway could be built if plans get go-ahead

Seaton Tram at the Colyford crossing. Ref edr 36 18TI 8995. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Bollywood night aids Seaton nursing team

Isabelle Burley, Nichola Burley and organisers Mina and Surinder ready to party and fund raise at The Bollywood Night. Picture: Lycia Moore.

Long service awards for Seaton Hospital volunteers

Pictured (l/R) are Carol Rowe, Ann Brown, Shirley Reynolds, Moira Palmer, David Copp, Pat Payne, John Coop and Pauline Somerville with their certificates for five years service. Picture: Lycia Moore

Honiton and Axminster both hit with weekend postponements

Goal!

Axe Cliff senior success for Leighton Morgan

Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann congratulating Leighton Morgan on his Winter League success, Pictur BRIAN THOMPSON

Shoppers urged to splash out for Seaton school pool

Seaton Primary School's swimming pool. Picrture: SPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists