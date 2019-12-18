Bollywood night aids Seaton nursing team

Isabelle Burley, Nichola Burley and organisers Mina and Surinder ready to party and fund raise at The Bollywood Night. Picture: Lycia Moore. Archant

The proceeds of a Bollywood Night, topped up with a Christmas donation, resulted in £500 being presented to the Seaton Hospiscare@Home end-of-life nursing team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

League trustees Kirstine House and Carol Rowe, with Mina Fountain and Nichola Burley, event organisers and nurses Julie Gibbings and Rosie Dean. Picture: Lycia Moore League trustees Kirstine House and Carol Rowe, with Mina Fountain and Nichola Burley, event organisers and nurses Julie Gibbings and Rosie Dean. Picture: Lycia Moore

The event was organised by Nichola Burley and Mina Fountain, of Khushi Kitchen, in Kilmington.

In total the evening at Kilmington Village Hall raised £1,000 with two other causes also receiving donations - Light up Axminster and the Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support charity, of which Mina, who lost her sister, is a founder member.

Nichola, a friend of Mina and devotee of her curries, joined the team to help on the night and chose to support Seaton Hospiscare@Home in memory of her mum and dad - John and Iris Mason - who were able to remain at home in their final days thanks to the nursing skills and compassion provided by the nurses.

Mina added "We are blessed to have a local charity which enables palliative care at home. Nichola's story touched me so much we decided to top up the collection and hope it will help other families to cope in what are already sad circumstances."