Bonfires are not an excuse to burn household rubbish, the Environment Agency warns this week.

Agency bosses are asking people who are planning to have a bonfire to make sure that they only burn small amounts of paper, leaves, untreated wood and cardboard and the waste is kept securely before being burned.

Only clean, non-commercial waste should be burned like paper, untreated wood and cardboard. The burning of most type of waste is illegal as it causes pollution which can harm your own health as well as your family, friends and neighbours and can carry a fine of up to £50,000.

Sam Pickard of the Environment Agency said: “Bonfires are not to be used for a seasonal clear-out of your rubbish. It is not an excuse to get rid of difficult to dispose of rubbish by burning it yourself or asking others to do it for you.

“We want to encourage people to make sure they dispose of their waste legally and safely at their recycling centre or through their doorstep collections. And if you are responsible for a bonfire, when you are doing your checks for wildlife also look to see if anyone has added rubbish to your bonfire.”

A Devon councillor said: “While bonfires may be a traditional part of the festivities around this time of year they can pose significant risks and impact on our climate.

“We recommend people attend an organised event instead of having their own bonfires but if they decide to light their own fires they should make safety a priority and not burn any hazardous materials. Recycling is a much more environmentally friendly way of disposing of unwanted wood and other materials.”

PC Martin Beck, Rural Affairs Officer with Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “We work closely with our partner agencies to keep our communities and environment safe and we need the public’s help, support and co-operation to do this.

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe bonfire night and fully support the message that the Environment Agency is sharing.”

Anyone seeing suspicious activities should contact the Environment Agency on 0800 807060 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.